Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

