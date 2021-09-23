MEET.ONE Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $539,064.90 and $155,407.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00114465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00165715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,777.42 or 1.00126167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.85 or 0.06985202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.00782806 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

