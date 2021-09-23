Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $274.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

