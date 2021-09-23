Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO opened at $124.40 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

