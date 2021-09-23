Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

