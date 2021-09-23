Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,580 shares of company stock valued at $63,746,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

