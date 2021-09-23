Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.