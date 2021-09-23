Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

