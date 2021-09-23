Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,039,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

