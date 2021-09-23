Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

