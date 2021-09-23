Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,124 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

