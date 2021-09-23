Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

