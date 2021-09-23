Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 362,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,112,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $472.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

