Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $29.96 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

