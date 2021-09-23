Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

