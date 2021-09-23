Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

