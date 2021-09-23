Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.39

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.39 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.39 ($0.29). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,063,971 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metal Tiger in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £37.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

