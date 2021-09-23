MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

