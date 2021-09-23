Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 21,199 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

