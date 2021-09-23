Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 21,199 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
