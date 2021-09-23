Michael A. Metzger Sells 4,808 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

