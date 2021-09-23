Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,667 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Certara by 93.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Certara by 101.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 970,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

