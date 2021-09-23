Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

