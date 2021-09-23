Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 3.2%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.79. 3,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,373,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

