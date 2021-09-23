Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 3.2%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.79. 3,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,373,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
