Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.41 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $10,011.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00169728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00081345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00165163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,775,964,864 coins and its circulating supply is 4,570,755,297 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

