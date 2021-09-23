Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

