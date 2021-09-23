Mirrored Apple Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.32 or 0.00345374 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and $320,348.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 179,254 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.