Mizuho Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $305.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $284.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $277.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.