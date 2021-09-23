MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $842.69

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 842.69 ($11.01) and traded as low as GBX 802 ($10.48). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 804 ($10.50), with a volume of 7,091 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £468.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 842.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

MJ Gleeson plc

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

