MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 43.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

