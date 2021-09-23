Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $16.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

MOMO stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Momo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 655,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,547,000 after buying an additional 135,985 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

