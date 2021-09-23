MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,033.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.12 million and $2,033.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00140643 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,558,473 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

