Moneynet (MNC) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 168.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $563,628.66 and approximately $38.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneynet has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00367859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

