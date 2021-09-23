Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Down 7.4%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) shares were down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

