Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MCRUF stock remained flat at $$5.48 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

