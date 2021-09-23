Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MSD opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

