Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,349.83

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,349.83 ($17.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.85). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.64), with a volume of 34,043 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of £717.57 million and a PE ratio of 57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,349.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.60.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Insiders purchased a total of 299 shares of company stock valued at $409,775 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

