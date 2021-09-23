Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $55,860.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MPAA opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.