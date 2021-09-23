Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of COOP opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

