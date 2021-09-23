M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 2,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,530. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

