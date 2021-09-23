Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.59. 755,352 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.