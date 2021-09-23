Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 96,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.29. 503,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,384. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

