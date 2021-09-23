Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,714 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,132. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

