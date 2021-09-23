Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $30,989.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,350.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.22 or 0.01250784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00553050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00336950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

