National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $122.09 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

