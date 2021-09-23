National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.