National Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 5,690,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 397,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

