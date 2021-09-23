National Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

RYU stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.