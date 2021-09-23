National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% during the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

BXMT opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

