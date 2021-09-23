National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.11 on Thursday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.