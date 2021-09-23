National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Truist

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.