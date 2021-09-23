National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Truist

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
